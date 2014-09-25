Steam Music exits beta, will officially roll out with new client update

After months of testing, Steam Music will today exit its beta phase to become a fully-grown application. Wave your hankies, beta testers, because during the new Steam Client Update (which you should have access to by now), the functionality will be an official fixture, though Valve promises it will continue to receive and address feedback from users.

To mark the ooccasion Valve is offering soundtracks to many of its most popular games for free, while the actual games themselves will get 75 per cent discounts until October 1. These include Portal, Half-Life 2 and more, so if for some ridiculous reason you don't already own these titles hurry up.

It's been a big week for Steam: a new ' Discovery Update' earlier this week introduced a range of features designed to make browsing games a more personalised process. Games are recommended based on prior purchases, what you've been playing recently and friends' recommendations. A new 'curator' system has also been introduced, and we've got our very own page here.

Regarding other features in the new Client Update, you can get the full rundown here. Most are simple user interface tweaks and bug fixes, though improvements have been made to AMD hardware encoding.