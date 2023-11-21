The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 is live

You likely already know this if you keep track of our running list of Steam sale dates, but just in case you don't—or perhaps you've just forgotten amidst all the Black Friday hubbub—the 2023 Steam Autumn Sale is live now, and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 28.

As always, the launch of the Steam Autumn Sale also signals the start of the 2023 Steam Awards nominations, enabling you to show some love for your favorite games across 11 unique categories:

Game of the year

VR game of the year

Labor of love

Best Game on Steam Deck

Better with friends

Outstanding visual style

Best game you suck at

Best soundtrack

Outstanding story-rich game

Sit back and relax

Best game on the go

Nominations will remain open until the end of the Autumn Sale (November 28, remember), and voting will follow in December with the start of the big Winter Sale. Nominating games for the Steam Awards will earn you a badge too, which is a nice little bonus.

Ah, but it's the deals you're here for, right? We'll share a more comprehensive look at what we reckon you should throw your money at once we're able to properly riffle through the deals, but in the meantime here are a few that I think are cool to get you started:

If you're just in the mood to poke around for inspiration, you can also pick up free daily stickers by browsing Autumn Sale categories. Hey, free stuff is free stuff.

Got some favorite big deals of your own? Let us know about them in the comments!