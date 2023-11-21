The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 is live

The big seasonal blowout is upon us, and it's also time to start nominating games for the 2023 Steam Awards.

You likely already know this if you keep track of our running list of Steam sale dates, but just in case you don't—or perhaps you've just forgotten amidst all the Black Friday hubbub—the 2023 Steam Autumn Sale is live now, and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 28.

As always, the launch of the Steam Autumn Sale also signals the start of the 2023 Steam Awards nominations, enabling you to show some love for your favorite games across 11 unique categories:

  • Game of the year
  • VR game of the year
  • Labor of love
  • Best Game on Steam Deck
  • Better with friends
  • Outstanding visual style
  • Best game you suck at
  • Best soundtrack
  • Outstanding story-rich game
  • Sit back and relax
  • Best game on the go

Nominations will remain open until the end of the Autumn Sale (November 28, remember), and voting will follow in December with the start of the big Winter Sale. Nominating games for the Steam Awards will earn you a badge too, which is a nice little bonus.

Ah, but it's the deals you're here for, right? We'll share a more comprehensive look at what we reckon you should throw your money at once we're able to properly riffle through the deals, but in the meantime here are a few that I think are cool to get you started:

If you're just in the mood to poke around for inspiration, you can also pick up free daily stickers by browsing Autumn Sale categories. Hey, free stuff is free stuff.

Got some favorite big deals of your own? Let us know about them in the comments!

