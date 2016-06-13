State of Decay 2 confirmed, arriving 2017

Another rumour confirmed: State of Decay 2 has been announced at Microsoft's E3 conference (which has been unusually heavy on the zombies).

As is tradition, you'll venture into a zombie-infested, multiplayer world, tasked with ensuring your own survival and "exploring your own unique story in a world that remembers the choices you make". However, you'll also need to ensure the survival of others—no lone wolfing, thanks.

State of Decay 2's settlement-building tools are noticeably improved. The overall look is also much, much prettier than the original, which shambled its way through Steam Early Access in 2013.

Pegged to arrive 2017, State of Decay 2 is another Universal Windows App, meaning it's "Windows 10 and Xbox exclusive".