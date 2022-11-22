Start your new AMD build with Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs on sale

Audio player loading…

Black Friday is a trying time for our wallets with increasingly tempting PC deals around every corner (opens in new tab). While the financial turmoil is real, Black Friday deals make it one of the best times of year to build a PC. You can grab deals on all sorts of parts and peripherals, and every saving can add up to big bucks in the end. Taking advantage of Black Friday sales can see you with a much beefier PC than your budget might have expected, especially with deals like these AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

We can thank Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab) for spotting these CPU discounts available on the US Amazon store that sees Ryzen chips get some hefty savings. The beefy Ryzen 9 7950X (opens in new tab) gets the best deal, going from the MSRP of $699 and list price of $799 down to $573 (opens in new tab) saving over $125 USD on this very capable 16 core CPU. That's nearly 30% off which is a pretty sweet deal if you're looking to make a beast of a Ryzen unit.

The next step down sees the Ryzen 9 7900X going for $473 as opposed to its usual $549 USD pricetag (opens in new tab). This is followed by the Ryzen 7 7700X (opens in new tab) which is down to $348 from $399 (opens in new tab) and even the Ryzen 5 7600X sees $50 off down from $299 to $248 (opens in new tab). It means that no matter what tier of build you're going for one of these CPUs might be just the right choice, at a very nice price.

The Ryzen 7000 series is based on AMD's latest Zen 4 architecture so with these chips you're unlikely to fall behind any time soon. They will require compatible boards such as an ASRock X670E Pro RS (opens in new tab) or a B650 series, especially if you're looking to do any overclocking. Some folks are already grinding down the heat spreaders on Ryzen 7000 CPU (opens in new tab)s to get better cooling so don't rule it out yet.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X| 16 core 32 thread CPU| Other Ryzen 7000 Series also on sale | $799 $573 at Amazon (save $299) (opens in new tab)

If you're wanting to build a new hotness AMD Ryzen PC, jumping in one of these CPU deals is a great way to start. Just make sure you've scoped out everything else you need to go with it.

Another thing to be aware of with this new series of chips is you're also going to be looking at DDR5 RAM for your machine. This was pretty hard to get and very pricy for a while, but things are definitely improving. Have a look at our best picks for DDR5 RAM (opens in new tab) if you need help making choices on this front, but be aware it could be set to get even cheaper as the year rolls on (opens in new tab).

Needing all this new kit means going for a Ryzen 7000 series build certainly is likely a complete overhaul of your set-up. You may even want to look at new cooling and power supplies to help with all that processing power. Thankfully, we've been collecting all the best deals (opens in new tab) we can find to help you save as much money on your future dream build as possible.