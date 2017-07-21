Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return teaser shows the massive ships arriving next month

Much has happened to Starpoint Gemini Warlords since we first (and last) looked at it in March 2016, just ahead of its launch into Early Access. It went into full release in May, for one thing, and seems to have been pretty well received overall by both fans and critics. More recently—as in, today—developer LGM Games (that's Little Green Men, by the way) released a teaser for the upcoming Titans Return DLC, which will see the arrival of the massive Titan class ships that made their debut in Starpoint Gemini 2.

Three models of Titans, up to four times larger than the biggest ships currently in Gemini, will be added to the game: The Defiance, "an upgraded version of the tactical support vessel from the faction outside of the Gemini borders"; the Legion, a secret Core Worlds Alliance project based on a unique and enormous AI core; and the Juggernaut, a straight-ahead slugger that brings tremendous levels of firepower to bear in a fight.

The expansion will also add two new factions to the game, and a new storyline to play through. "The Gemini has changed, new adversaries have arrived shattering the stability of the whole galaxy, handing no mercy to anyone," LGM said, dramatically I would imagine. "No second chances. No remorse. How will you act in these moments can decide the fate of the whole galaxy."

Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return is slated to come out in August. Have a look at some screens (and a bit of concept art demonstrating the scale of these things) down below.