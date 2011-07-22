Star Wars: The Old Republic release date set for this year, beta tests in September

Star Wars: The Old Republic will be released later this year, report Eurogamer , but not before the conclusion of a series of weekend beta tests set to take place in September. The news follows yesterday's announcement detailing the pricey Old Republic special editions and pre-order deals . It may be few months yet until game is out, but you can join the PC Gamer guilds right now. Europeans can sign up with the 250-strong force of the mighty Mint Imperials , while US players can join the 400-strong Coconut Monkeys .