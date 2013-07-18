Star Wars: The Old Republic hints at its other next content update

SWTOR has been racing all over the place, trying to wedge in event weeks and hapless ewoks wherever it can. August 6 is the targeted release date for patch 2.3, which sees in a new story arc—but BioWare is already looking beyond, today revealing that update 2.4 is already on the way for an estimated beginning-of-October debut, and that it's "shaping up to be very big" indeed.

Senior producer Bruce Maclean listed the 2.4's intended features, which encompass two new operations, a new 4v4 warzone arena, new gear for PVP and PVE players, and the new Planet Oricon, with its accompanying story arc bringing players face-to-face with the Dread Masters. Even with the details not elaborated upon, it's sounding kind of huge already.

Meanwhile, August 6 is still looking doable for the ewok companion-introducing patch 2.3, and the recurring monthly event Bounty Contracts Week looks to begin its first run on August 13.