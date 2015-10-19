Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 gets another official update

Three months ago, out of nowhere, the decade-old Star Wars RPG Knights of the Old Republic 2 received a significant update on Steam that incorporated support for controllers and widescreen displays, 5K resolution, and Steam Cloud saves. Today, it happened again.

This patch isn't as extensive as the one from July, mainly because the previous patch covered so much ground. But it nonetheless makes some big changes to the game, as detailed on Steam:

Added 20 user-generated achievements (see pinned thread for details)

Fixed an issue with Pet Rock achievement not unlocking in TSLRCM

Fixed a crash when adding more than five mods

Fixed two issues tied to Mouse Look

Fixed an issue with the controller menu appearing on top of dialog screens

Fixed an issue with Kreia not disappearing properly on Korriban

Fixed a shader issue causing NPC droid eyes to not be illuminated

Fixed an issue with alternate dialog not appearing after multiple play-throughs

Changed the behavior of the Light/Dark Side point achievements

Fixed a crash connected to the M4-78 mod

Fixed multiple issues with a spinning camera when certain third-party devices are connected

Fixed multiple issues connected to DPI Scaling

Fixed an issue with the screen being offset on high refresh-rate monitors

Fixed an issue with sounds continuously repeating after moving away from the sound source

Change to cloud-saves, automatically lower-casing files so they can be read on Linux

KOTOR2 was developed by Obsidian and published by LucasArts back in the day, but the Steam release, which came out in 2012 and is one of the best $10 games you'll ever buy, is being handled by Aspyr. And I think it's fair to say that, so far, it's doing a pretty good job with it.