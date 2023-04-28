How to get through green laser walls in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stuck in front of one of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) green laser walls? I was you once—a younger, less capable Cal Kestis wondering what the heck is up with these weird laser gate things and where I can find the gadget to shut them off.

Well, it's not that simple. Like pretty much every type of door, barrier, or junk blocking your path in Jedi: Survivor, getting through green laser walls requires an ability earned by playing through the story. The very first green wall you encounter can actually be shut down by mind-tricking a stormtrooper into opening it for you, but that's a one-time deal. Every other green wall will appear as red on your map.

Eventually, Cal learns how to dash straight through them, unlocking a key traversal move for the rest of the game. Here's how to get it.

How to get through green laser walls in Jedi: Survivor

(Image credit: Respawn)

About halfway through the main story, you'll get a mission to return to Jedha to consult with Master Cordova. There, Cere gives Cal and Merrin the task of evacuating an ally safehouse before the Empire finds it. This unlocks access to the open desert area of Jedha, which you can optionally explore on your way to the next waypoint.

This is a fairly long, exceptionally cool level that gets even more fun once you learn to air dash midway through. Eventually Cal and Merrin have a standoff with a gigantic octopus drill, and it's around this encounter that Merrin gives you a medallion that lets you pass through green laser walls by air dashing. Congratulations, green laser walls are now green laser gates, and approximately half of Koboh's locked areas are now open to you.

Keep in mind that you can only air dash once, so you still have to be in range of a green gate to push your way through it. Moving through a green gate also resets Cal's jump and dash midair, letting him jump one more time before touching the floor (or chain into another green gate).