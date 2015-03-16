Star Citizen SXSW trailer shows montage of modules

Star Citizen is a game about space, and spaceships. Except when it isn't. Then it's a game about shooting people in first-person, or hanging around on planets. It's all of these things. And more.

The above video was created for SXSW festival, and it shows a montage of the modules currently and soon to be available for the game. In addition to the space fights of Arena Commander, we also get to see some first-person shooting, and the upcoming social module.

Chris Roberts' full SXSW presentation is planned for release later this week.