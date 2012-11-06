Star Citizen dev thinks next-gen consoles still won't match current PCs

While it's widely acknowledged that current consoles don't stand a chance next to modern PCs, Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts believes even the next generation of consoles won't match the horsepower of top-of-the-line home computers.

Speaking with Ars Technica , Roberts explained that Star Citizen did not stand a chance to run on the current generation's hardware. On the topic of the next console generation, he said that while parts of the game might be achievable, it's unlikely they'll meet the higher-end PCs head-to-head.

"I can promise you a top-end PC now is already more powerful than what a next generation console is going be be," he said.

"You can't do that much with 512MB, so that constrains a lot of your game design. If I'm building a PC game, I'm going 'yeah, you need 4GB on your machine.' Of course you're not going to get all 4GB because Windows is a hungry beast, but you're getting a lot more than 512MB so it kind of opens up what you can do, what you can fit in memory at the same time, and it changes your level of ambition."

Roberts is funding Star Citizen through Kickstarter , and having reached the 2 million dollar goal, he's added new stretch goals to fund the space MMO.