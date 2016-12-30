STALKER: Call of Chernobyl wins ModDB's Mod of the Year, Rimworld grabs IndieDB's top prize equivalent

After 20 days of public voting, ModDB has named STALKER's Call of Chernobyl as its Mod of Year. Likewise, sister site IndieDB has announced RimWorld as its best indie game of 2016.

A free sandbox mod for STALKER: Call of Pripyat, Call of Chernobyl includes 32 maps, a number of reworked levels, an entirely new arena and a host of script and engine enhancements, among other tweaks and adjustments to the original survival-meets-horror FPS.

Here's the top ten list in full—note that while some weren't necessarily launched this year, they have been significantly updated and therefore fit the vote's predetermined criteria:

10. Expanding Fronts—Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

9. RHS: Armed Forces of the Russian Federation—Arma 3

8. Call of Warhammer: Beginning of The End Times—Medieval II: Total War: Kingdoms

7. Divide and Conquer—Medieval II: Total War: Kingdoms

6. Medieval Kingdoms Total War (Attila Version)—Total War: Attila

5. Brutal Doom 64—Doom II

4. Thrawn's Revenge: Imperial Civil War—Star Wars: Empire at War: Forces of Corruption

3. Hearts of Iron IV: The Great War—Hearts of Iron IV

2. Enderal—Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

1. STALKER: Call of Chernobyl—STALKER: Call of Pripyat

IndieDB's Indie of the Year 2016, on the other hand, has been awarded to RimWorld—Ludeon Studios' survival colony story simulator that has weaved tales of herding cannibal clans and getting blind drunk and setting colonies on fire. It's even produced its own array of user-made mods. Here's that list in its entirety:

10. Inside

9. Enter the Gungeon

8. Slime Rancher

7. Factorio

6. Firewatch

5. The Isle

4. Empyrion—Galactic Survival

3. Stardew Valley

2. Superhot

1. RimWorld

And so wraps up both ModDB and IndieDB's top winners. You've no doubt been following our own GOTY picks here at PCG over the last couple of weeks, however here's a look at the games we're most looking forward to 2017.

Have a lovely New Year's Eve yourself when it comes!