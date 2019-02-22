Square Enix Steam sale discounts almost everything by 50% or more

Square Enix has is having a publisher sale on Steam this weekend. It's a big sale, too, with almost every game getting a 50 percent discount or more, including newer releases like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Just Cause 4 and Dragon Quest 11.

Thief's recent anniversary has got me thinking about that series a lot lately, and I'm close to committing to playing the every single one of them again. I've already got them, but if you don't, you can get all of them for less than a fiver. The last is the weakest of the bunch, but even that features some solid stealthy shenanigans.

Other standouts include Final Fantasy 15 (and pretty much every other Final Fantasy game, since they're all discounted) and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition. They're 50 percent off and 85 percent off, respectively.

The sale will run from now until February 25, and you can check Square Enix's publisher weekend page for all the deals.