Square Enix releasing Marvel's Avengers demo footage in late August

Since the reveal of Marvel's Avengers at E3 2019, fans have been curious to see the game in action for themselves. Many thought they'd get the chance during the Avengers panel at San Diego Comic Con, but the demo was only shown to attendees (a short clip of it has leaked).

While live tweeting the panel, the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account finally shared a rough date for when the demo footage will be available for all—the week after Gamescom 2019.

Shaun shares some super exciting news! The team is hard at work polishing our A-Day demo, and we’re going to release the footage online the week after Gamescom finishes.July 18, 2019

Gamescom is happening from August 20-24, so the earliest to expect the demo is the week of August 26. That's another full month of polishing for developer Crystal Dynamics.

Publisher Square Enix has shown an unusual amount of trepidation around the Avengers demo, possibly because of the game's lukewarm reception at E3 2019. Samuel saw the Avengers game in action and said it "didn't exactly look superheroic." In any case, Marvel's Avengers is set to release May 15, 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

