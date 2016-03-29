Square Enix offers Tomb Raider 2013 for a $1 donation to charity

Founded in 2007, GameChanger seeks “to positively impact the lives of children with life-threatening illnesses through videogames, compassion and innovation.” It provides games and toys to hospitals, hosts gaming events, awards financial aid and college scholarships, and offers “meaningful services directly to patients and staff in hospitals.” To date, it has donated over $200,000 to cancer research, according to its website, and provided more than 17,000 videogames to “hospitals, children centers, partner charities, and families.”

That sounds like a pretty good cause to get behind, but if you'd like a more pragmatic reason to throw money at it, Square Enix is offering Steam codes for the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot to anyone who donates at least $1. The deal is part of the publisher's 20th anniversary celebration of the release of the original Tomb Raider, which arrived on the PC, the PlayStation (no numbers) and something called the “Sega Saturn” all the way back in 1996.

You can go higher if you'd like. Donating $20 or more earns the game code plus an entry into a couple of draws, one for a Rise of the Tomb Raider Collector's Edition and a Crystal Dynamics “swag bag,” and the other for an Xbox One, plus games and accessories. Kicking in $50 or more nets a “GameChanger Gratitude Package,” a Tomb Raider poster (limited to the first 25 eligible donors), and all the stuff in the previous tiers.

The $1 Tomb Raider offer is live now and runs until April 5, or while supplies last. Details and donation links are up at tombraider20gamechanger.org.