Spiderweb's remaster of classic CRPG Geneforge 2 gets a March release date

Last year a Kickstarter for a remastered version of Spiderweb Software's CRPG Geneforge 2 passed its humble $30,000 goal and raised $76,777 based on its promise of "Open ended fantasy role-playing fun with your own army of custom-made mutant monsters." That remaster, which is called Geneforge 2 – Infestation, will be out on March 27.

As Andy Chalk said when the Kickstarter made its goal, "Spiderweb makes a very particular type of RPG: Light on eye candy (very light) and other effects, but very deep, flexible, and open-ended." The Geneforge Saga, a series of five standalone games, is the perfect example. The sci-fi/fantasy setting is dominated by Shapers, who are wizards with the godlike power of creating life, though it's full of other factions to contend with, none of them purely good or bad.

The remaster will include "new areas, quests, characters, dialogue, an overhauled interface and systems, and a new never-before-seen endgame monster brewed from the fans’ imaginations."

Spiderweb's founder, Jeff Vogel, said, "Geneforge 2 was one of our biggest successes in our 30 years in this business. It has ideas and paths and player options that are still fresh and unique twenty years after its release. We've loved working on this refreshed, expanded remaster, and we're super-excited to finally let people play it."

Ahead of its March 27 release, a demo of Geneforge 2 – Infestation will be playable during Steam Next Fest from February 5 to February 12. Here's the Steam page.