SpeedRunners sprints to early access with a new trailer

A couple of months ago we heard about SpeedRunners, a side-scrolling superhero racing game. Imagine if the members of the Justice League were all hanging around on a rooftop when they heard a crime being committed, then all just raced to get there first so they could claim the credit. SpeedRunners just hit Steam Early Access , so for ten bucks you can get in on the action.

Sprinting vigilantes use grappling hooks, speed, and jumps to race around obstacles, but they can also use those things to screw over their opponents. The goal of the game is to be the first player to run off-screen. If you can't keep up with the player in the lead, you get to call a taxi back to headquarters and cool your jets.

The current build features the four-player competitive mode and a few available heroes, but new content is coming through regularly. They recommend playing with an Xbox controller, so this sounds like an ideal party game for Big Picture mode, some beer, and a large couch. You can also play a combination of local and online multiplayer if you've only got one friend available.