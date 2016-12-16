Space Engineers moves to beta phase after three years in Early Access

After three years orbiting Steam's Early Access initiative, Keen Software's Space Engineers has entered its beta phase.

Following on from a pretty hefty update last week, the ever-expanding space-set sandbox game sees new features such as a total block redesign, new multiplayer netcode, and a tutorial campaign installed as part of its stable launch.

"This update also marks the transition of Space Engineers moving to Beta phase," says the developer's head honcho Marek Rosa in a blog post. "The most important thing to remember with this announcement is that there is still more content, improvements and many optimizations to come. As an example, we can confirm that one of the things being worked on currently is a new HUD which should significantly increase your immersion in the game. Beta simply means that we feel the game now has a solid foundation."

We've got two trailers for you now in light of all that. First, one which explores the new features the Space Engineers beta brings with it:

And second, a dedicated beta trailer which shows off some flashy first-person gunplay and interstellar battling:

The Space Engineers beta's full list of new features—which includes the likes of Magnetic Boots, voice chat, and customisable fonts, among a host of other things—can be found over here.