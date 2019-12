South Park: The Fractured But Whole system requirements are out

Ubisoft has announced the official system requirements for the upcoming action-adventure South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which means you can finally determine whether your PC has what it takes to deliver fart jokes, skeezy lapdances given by small children, and a character named The Coon.

Minimum:

Resolution: 720p @~60FPS

720p @~60FPS Video Preset: Low

Low V-Sync: Off

Off OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5 2400 | AMD FX 4320 or equivalent

Intel Core i5 2400 | AMD FX 4320 or equivalent VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050 AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460 (2GB VRAM or above: See supported list below)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050 AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460 (2GB VRAM or above: See supported list below) SYSTEM RAM: 6 GB

Recommended:

Resolution: 1080p @~60FPS

1080p @~60FPS Video Preset: High

High V-Sync: Off

Off OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060 AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470 (2 GB VRAM or above: See supported list below)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060 AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470 (2 GB VRAM or above: See supported list below) SYSTEM RAM: 8 GB



And these are the officially supported video cards at time of release:

Nvidia:

GeForce GTX500 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX560Ti or better, (recommended) none

GeForce GTX600 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX650 or better, (recommended) GeForce GTX670 or better

GeForce GTX700 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX750 or better, (recommended) GeForce GTX760 or better

GeForce GTX900 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX950 or better, (recommended) GeForce GTX960 or better

GeForce GTX1000 series: (minimum) any GeForce GTX10 card, (recommended) GeForce GTX1050Ti or better

AMD:

Radeon HD7000 series: (minimum) Radeon HD7850 or better, (recommended) 7970 or better

Radeon 200 series: (minimum) Radeon R9 270 or better, (recommended) Radeon R9 280X or better

Radeon 300/Fury X series: (minimum) Radeon R9 370 or better, (recommended) Radeon R9 380 or better

Radeon 400 series: (minimum) Radeon RX460 or better, (recommended) Radeon RX470 or better

Barring further delays, South Park: The Fractured But Whole will be out on October 17. For a better idea of what it's all about, feast your eyes on 11 minutes of gameplay right here. (FYI: It's mostly farts.)