Soulcalibur 6 announces next DLC fighter

While you could just make any character you like in Soulcalibur 6's character creator, whether that's Donkey Kong or a Magikarp or something you would get arrested for dressing like, those fighters have to share a moveset with someone else. Which is why DLC characters with their own moves are a big deal.

So far Soulcalibur 6 has introduced Geralt from The Witcher and 2B from Nier: Automata, but Bandai Namco announced at the Evo Japan tournament the next DLC character will be one returning from earlier games in the series: Amy Sorel. Amy goes way back, having first appeared in the intro of Soulcalibur 2, though she only became playable in Soulcalibur 3. An orphan who was adopted by master fencer Raphael, she was turned into a vampire briefly because of course she was. (She got better.)

Fans digging through the game's files found a reference to Amy last year, alongside another series favorite, Cassandra, who could be the next DLC.