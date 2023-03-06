Where to find the machete in Sons of the Forest

The machete can be tricky to find in Sons of the Forest as it's off the beaten path, and even if you know its approximate location, it's still not easy to spot. In this guide, I'll show you exactly where to find it. If you want to know where to find other weapons (opens in new tab) to help you survive the terrifying island, there's a guide for that too—you can even befriend Virginia (opens in new tab) and equip her with a gun for some extra protection.

Of course, you'll need to figure out how to get water (opens in new tab) and food if you want to survive any length of time, but a Sons of the Forest machete should prove useful against the other threats you might face. Here's where to find it.

Sons of the Forest machete location

The machete is found on a beach on the north coast of the island. There is a small camp in this location, with several tents and lots of goodies lying around. You'll also find several crates to search and the option to save your game, too. The machete is found close to the ocean, stabbed into a red, deflated dinghy. It can be difficult to spot with all the rocks you can pick up in this area, so check the screenshot below so you know what to look for.

If you haven't picked up the rebreather (opens in new tab) in the cave close by, it's worth doing that while you're here. You'll need it if you want to explore another cave and find the shovel (opens in new tab), which in turn can help you find other valuable items.