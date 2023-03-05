Sons of the Forest devs have "big plans" for AI buddies Kelvin and Virginia

Audio player loading…

A community Q&A organized across the Sons of the Forest (opens in new tab) Discord and Reddits has made its way to the developers, with a few answers giving an exciting look at Endnight's plans for its smashing survival success (opens in new tab). While the details given on Sons of the Forest's future are pretty sparse, there are some very concrete bits about things Endnight can definitively confirm.

"We have big plans to keep adding tasks Kelvin can complete, some ideas in progress are having are having him help construct a wall around your base, or fortify/repair the base when needed. For Virginia, we plan to add more to her A.I. particularly giving her more bravery if she has a weapon, and also depending on how many mutants/cannibals she has killed," said Endnight in a Q&A response about the popular companions, of whom we have already dubbed Kelvin the new best boy of videogames (opens in new tab).

Endnight also confirmed that more details and cutscenes for SotF's story will be added, that they'd like to add more tools to limit griefing on public servers, that there will likely be more crafting items in the future, that they'll add more variety to cannibal camps, and that at least one enemy character wasn't ready for launch. They've also confirmed that dedicated servers are "something we are working on in the background but we don't have an exact date yet."

One of the things Endnight found surprising was how many players have requested the return of log sleds from original game The Forest. "This is one of the really cool things bout early access," it said. "internally we didn't realize how much people really liked the log sled, and due to the amount of bugs it had in the first game we were not sure if it was worth putting back in or not, but in the last week since release it's become clear that it's something players miss."

The full text of the community Q&A, alongside answers, is available on a YouTube (opens in new tab) video. As an aside, I love seeing the SotF community take initiative and gather questions for the developers, so shout out and kudos to those who organized it. I like being a journalist, but I like it when communities do their own journalism too!

There are a lot of answers which are pretty empty, which fits Endnight's stated policy of not giving concrete answers to requests for or about game features that it can't promise to implement. The one that's most interesting is the request for a "faster form(s) of transportation" to use while traversing the island, which Endnight says it has ideas for but won't make a promise about. "We do have what we think is a really cool idea for this but don't want to go into details in case it isn't as fun as we think it might be, or doesn't work well with the environment," says the answer.

