Someone has modded Crysis's Nanosuit powers into GTA 5

If you've ever imagined how much easier it'd be if you could rock a Crysis Nanosuit in Los Santos, then here's the inevitable mod that makes it happen. The work of JulioNIB, the GTA V - Crysis script mod does exactly what you'd expect plus a little bit more.

Central to the mod is the aforementioned Nanosuit, which gives you the speed, strength, stealth and armor options found in the original Crysis. But the mod also changes the GTA 5 HUD, introduces a weapon component customisation menu and, crucially if you ask me, adds the Super Jump – "super" being the type of jump that every damn game should have, if you ask me.

The full mod notes are over here, and are worth perusing before installing (which you'll do at your own risk – I haven't tried it yet). There's a video below that will give you a taste of how it plays out.

Cheers to DSO Gaming for the heads up.