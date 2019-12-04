Solve Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard next week

Amphibious sleuth Frog Detective is returning next week for his second snooping adventure. Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard will see the eponymous investigator searching for clues and interrogating critters after a mystery villain ruins a party. The nerve!

Like its predecessor, Frog Detective 2 is extremely short and low pressure. You can finish it in an hour, make some pals, have a wee chuckle and then you're done. I currently have several games on the go that are eating up my life with their downright reckless lengths—let me be free!—so this really sounds like a treat.

To solve this monstrous crime, Frog Detective will need to explore the Warlock Woods and find the culprit, popping clues and information on suspects and witnesses into a handy notebook that can also, more importantly, be filled with lovely stickers. Justice waits for nothing, except beautifying stationary.

The original was one of our favourite underrated PC games from 2018, so keep an eye out for the next instalment when it arrives on Steam on December 9.