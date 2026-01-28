Google says a WinRAR exploit for Windows is in 'widespread' use by government-backed threat actors 'linked to Russia and China'

If you are using WinRAR you definitely want to update to version 7.13.

WinRAR logo on website
(Image credit: WinRAR)

Google has warned that well-known and already-patched exploit for the WinRAR file archiving and compression tool for Windows remains in "widespread, active" use by "government-backed threat actors linked to Russia and China".

Known as critical vulnerability CVE-2025-8088, the exploit identified was in July last year and was posted on the National Vulnerability Database back in August. It's widely known and numerous other bodies, even including the UK's NHS, have registered the threat.

Startup Task Manager screen shot

One observed exploit from the WinRAR bug is to deposit malicious files in the Windows Startup folder. (Image credit: Future)

Among the latter, Google says one group targets hospitality and travel sectors using phishing emails around hotel bookings. Google concludes that this WinRAR bug just goes to show the "enduring danger posed by n-day vulnerabilities."

N-day vulnerabilities, of course, are known security flaws for which patches or fixes exist. The point being, again, that patches are only of any use with actual, ya-know, use.

All of which means the conclusion here is fairly straightforward. Happily, it's very easy to ensure you aren't at risk from this exploit.

If you use WinRAR and haven't updated to the latest 7.13 build, do that immediately. Until then, do not pass go. Do not open any WinRAR archive, no matter its provenance. And that's really it.

