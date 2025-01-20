Previously borked Ubisoft games are now fixed on Windows 11 24H2 as the troubled update begins automatically downloading to compatible PCs

If you were mid-campaign in one of several Ubisoft titles affected by the Windows 11 24H2 update, before being rudely interrupted, I have some good news for you: Microsoft says the crashing problems are resolved—seemingly due to a plethora of hotfixes deployed by Ubisoft.

Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Origins and Valhalla are said to be fixed, after Microsoft previously prevented the update from being applied on machines with those particular games installed. The Windows 11 24H2 known issue page has been updated to reflect the resolved status as of 17 January. According to MS:

"Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are no longer affected by this issue due to temporary hotfixes deployed by Ubisoft. While these fixes mitigate the crashes, players might still experience some performance issues.

"Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla are no longer affected by this issue due to fixes deployed by Ubisoft. These updates have resolved the compatibility issues with Windows 11, version 24H2, ensuring that players can now enjoy these games without previous disruptions.

"The safeguard hold (ID 54437462) that was previously in place has been lifted as of 1/16/2025 to exclude these games."

Just as well really, as the Windows 11 24H2 rollout appears to have shifted up a gear. Windows Latest spotted confirmation that the troubled update is now automatically downloaded and installed when Microsoft considers your device to be compatible.

That's for Home and Pro SKUs, anyway. Enterprise users aren't on the list just yet, and the rollout is still staged, so it might be a while before it turns up on your home PC.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's coming, so we can only hope that more of the ongoing issues are resolved in a relatively timely fashion. Several of us on the PC Gamer hardware team have experienced multiple issues since the installation of 24H2, ranging from game stuttering to odd mouse behaviour and stacked notifications, so it appears to still have the odd teething issue worth keeping an eye out for.

That's a major Windows update for you, I guess. All of them seem to come with a shopping list of various issues, and giving the complexity of Microsoft's OS and its growing feature set at this point, I suppose it should come as little surprise.

This particular update seems to have caused more issues than most, though, so here's hoping Microsoft squashes further bugs wherever it finds them. Or at the very least, external developers keep on top of issues borking their products, anyway.