Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 17, 2025)

Midnight Murder Club

Midnight Murder Club - Early Access Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 14

Developer:‌ Velan Studios

This PlayStation published multiplayer FPS released very quietly last week, which is pretty unusual for a Sony game. It's a clever-looking shooter set in a dark mansion. You'll roam this trap-laden mansion with a flashlight and gun in tow, but you'll want to use the former sparingly because when you use it, other players will know where you are. You'll want to keep quiet too, because there's proximity chat, and players will be able to tell—if they're listening close enough—from which direction your nervous breathing (or laughter) is coming from. Each player gets to activate Wildcards at the beginning of every match, which shift the rules a tad. I like the look of this—presumably Sony didn't shout from rooftops about it because it's an early access game. But also: new live service games aren't doing particularly well right now.

That's Not My Neighbor

That's Not My Neighbor Game - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ March 12

Developer:‌ Nachosama Games

Here's a funny looking job simulator about being a door person for an apartment building, set in a dystopian 1950s where there's a doppelganger plague. Yes, a doppelganger plague. The setup is similar to Papers, Please: a bunch of weird figures approach you, and you have to figure out whether they're allowed in the apartment building or not. If they're the real deal, let them through, but if they're the doppelganger? You can either turn them away or have them "extracted"—I don't know what the latter entails but it sounds rough. There's a bunch of paper work to sift through to help you make decisions, most of which should be pretty fun to peruse, given some of the very sus characters involved.

Outlawed

Outlawed - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 13

Developers:‌ Okami Studio



Outlawed is an urban extraction shooter that dares to ask: what if Hunt Showdown, but also Escape From New York? Three teams of three players enter a big crime-ridden city to take down local gangs and, inevitably, each other. There are both land and water vehicles, zip lines and parachutes, and lots of weapon customization for those who like to tinker. If I was ten years younger and better at shooters, I'd love to give this a go, and the roadmap looks good too: some kind of rooster is coming, apparently.

Aneurism IV

ANEURISM IV Trailer - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 12

Developer:‌ Vellocet

This is a gorgeous and bizarre looking multiplayer FPS set in a dank urban dystopia. The objective is vague; Aneurism seems as open ended as they come. You can treat this as a fairly straightforward shooter, or you can go and work in a factory. That said, you're not exactly a regular citizen: you're a Spirit, a kind of proto-human who is preparing to enter life properly, and has the chance to influence the world ahead of their tenure. Most importantly, the horrid ol' city is a sandbox that reacts to its inhabitants' actions, so the playerbase can decide whether to protect the city, destroy it, or to completely ignore these questions of fate and, as above, work in a factory.

Lingo 2

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 13

Developer:‌ Brenton Wildes

Here's a fascinating first-person puzzler with a focus on geometrical trickery. Think of it as a lo-fi mash-up of The Witness (because it's open world) and games like Superliminal and Manifold Garden. For those who played the original, there are new puzzle mechanics to explore, and most excitingly, you can now jump. Don't let the simple graphics fool you: this looks much better in motion than it does in screenshots.