Microsoft has disabled the popular 'bypassnro' Windows 11 sign-in workaround in the latest Insider build, but there exists another

There are multiple ways to divert around Windows 11's insistence on a Microsoft account for first-time setup. It seems there'll be one less in the near future, however, as the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build has removed the bypassnro.cmd script, seen by many as the easiest way of sneaking past Microsoft's account-forcing ways.

According to a Windows Insider blog post announcing Preview build 26200.5516 (KB5054687) the bypassnro.cmd script has been removed in order to "enhance security and user experience of Windows 11."

"This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account."

Well, darn. The bypassnro method was relatively simple, involving opening a command prompt window with Shift + F10 and entering oobe\bypassnro followed by an ipconfig /release command after restart. No longer, it seems—and if it's been removed from the Preview build, there's a strong likelihood it might reach a release build, too.

However, it's not the only game in town when it comes to skipping past Microsoft's Windows 11 account requirements. There's always the Rufus method, which involves creating a bootable Windows 11 USB install drive using the Rufus USB Creator Utility and checking a box to disable account requirements.

We haven't had an opportunity to test the Rufus method on the Preview build for ourselves yet, as the .iso removing the bypassnro workaround has yet to be released by MS. However, as it's not specifically mentioned in the changelog I'd say there's a decent chance it still has the desired effect.

Or you could try a new method that involves a hidden local account setup screen enabled via the developer console.

Installing Windows 11 without creating a Microsoft Account

After Windows 11 has performed its initial install and restart (but before the account sign up section, at the Secondary Keyboard Layout screen), press Ctrl + Shift + J to open the console and type:

WinJS.Application.restart("ms-cxh://LOCALONLY")

And hit Enter, then Escape to close the console. You will then see the local account set-up screen as shown in the screenshot below.

Our Jacob tested it for himself on a fresh Windows 11 build and it worked perfectly, although it's still unclear if it works on the most recent Insider build.

(Image credit: Future)

While I appreciate that Microsoft wants users to create new accounts, I can absolutely sympathise with those who wish to avoid the process entirely—not to mention those who manage enterprise environments, who without these methods would have to create a new account for every machine.

I can't help but feel, however, that this may just be the beginning of a crackdown on these sorts of workarounds. Microsoft accounts for every Windows install may be our eventual future here—whether we like it or not.