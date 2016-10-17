Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 delayed to April next year

First unveiled in late 2014, City Interactive's Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 has since teased slow motion assassinations and a trailer which leans so heavily on melee combat you might forget this is a game about sharpshooting. January 27, 2017 was originally earmarked as launch day, however that's now slipped to April 4, says CI, so it "may further polish and optimise its upcoming game."

Following hands-on sessions with press, streamers and fans of the series, the developer has decided number three needs more time in the oven.

"We’re making an ambitious game and unfortunately still need an extra few months to make sure it will stand up to the expectations of the fans," says CI's CEO Marek Tymiński. “Our goal is to ensure Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 runs smoothly on all platforms, and right now we still have some important work left on optimising the game. This is our biggest project we’ve ever worked on and the entire team is pushing really hard to make the entire experience more polished."

Tymiński notes the direction of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 indicates a "new beginning" for the franchise while CI has also identified this one as the "first AAA production effort" in the series.

Set against civil war, SGW3 sees players assume the role of US sniper Jonathan North—a soldier deployed in northern Georgia, near Russia's borders. Here, he'll explore a sprawling open world, make use of a range of customisable weapons, equipment and accessories and oscillate between the game's three modes of play which are, funnily enough, Sniper, Ghost, and Warrior.

If that sounds interesting, more info on Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 can be found via the game's site. Here's another look at the reveal trailer, launched in August: