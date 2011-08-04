Sniper Elite V2 coming to PC

After an overwhelming response from PC gamers, Rebellion announce that they plan to self-fund a PC version of their upcoming sharpshooter sequel, Sniper Elite V2.

The shooter was originally destined for a console only release, now it will be coming to PC, and Rebellion say they're determined to ensure that we won't be getting a shoddy port. Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley has stated that the PC version "will be built specifically for PC to take advantage of the more flexible and powerful hardware, with strong support directly from Rebellion.”

Sniper Elite V2 is the sequel to the 2005 tactical shooter, which asked players to perform stealth missions based on the backdrop of World War 2. From what little we know so far, the sequel looks to be staying true to these roots, directly continuing the franchise in the same time period as before. There is no set release date for the sequel yet, but more information is expected in the months to come.

While initially the game will only be available as a digital download through Steam, Rebellion are currently looking for possible partners to put out a retail release.