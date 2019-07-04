Snag the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 for just $459 and amp up your gaming rig

If it's time to upgrade your gaming PC, you might want to pounce on the latest deal on a particularly great midrange card.

Newegg's Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is just $459 after a $30 promo code and the addition of a $20 mail-in rebate card. To get the $30 off, simply use promo code 72FDM42 at checkout, and you'll automatically go through the motions of obtaining your rebate card after you go through the purchasing process. That's a total of $50 off its normal price of $509.

When you purchase the card, you'll also get a free copy of the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood as well. The Wolfenstein spin-off isn't due out until July 26, so you'll be securing a free copy ahead of when it hits store shelves. You won't be able to get it early, unfortunately, but at least it'll be spoken for.

Previously, TechRadar reviewed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, awarding it 4 out of 5 stars and praising it for its "impressive synthetic performance" and prowess when it comes to playing around with 4K gaming "across a variety of titles."

"The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is unquestionably an impressive graphics card that puts 4K gaming within reach of a mid-range graphics cards," reads the review, though one demerit against it is its pricing – which we're alleviating a bit of here with Newegg's discount.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | $459 (save $50)

Grab the "mid-range marvel of graphics cards" for $50 as well as a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood thanks to Newegg's promo code and mail-in rebate promotion. Your gaming PC will thank you.View Deal

Looking for the best graphics cards you can possibly buy? Check out our picks and see if there's something else that strikes your fancy there, just in case you've got more cash burning a hole in your pocket.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.