Smell a rat, and a Chaos army, in Warhammer: Vermintide 2's PC Gamer Weekender livestream panel

With Warhammer: Vermintide 2 fast approaching, developer Fatshark Games recently showcased its Overwatch-like supers and RPG elements. To this end, while the incoming sequel's tone and atmosphere appears to reflect its forerunner, Vermintide 2 looks to be moving in some different and interesting directions.

"Being passionate fans of the Warhammer IP, we’ve always wanted to create a Warhammer sequel that both stayed true to the beautifully dark atmosphere of the world but also brought new ideas and experiences for players," Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund said after announcing the game's release date earlier this week . "It's been years of work but on March 8th we look forward to joining forces with players everywhere to defend Helmgart from evil."

Chatting with host Zoe on the PC Gamer Weekender livestream, here's Fatshark discussing the above and more:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is due March 8, 2018.