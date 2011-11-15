Skyrim sells 3.4 million copies in 2 days

More than 3.4 million copies of Skyrim were sold at retail in the first two days of the game's release, according to VGCharts . Those numbers are on a par with Battlefield 3 and exceed perennial best seller FIFA, with only Modern Warfare 3 outselling Bethesda's RPG. It's a 600% increase in sales on Oblivion's modest 490k opening.

While only 14% of those copies sold were on PC, those figures don't include digital download numbers, which are sure to be substantial considering the enormous numbers of people playing Skyrim on Steam .