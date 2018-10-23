Sky Tracers is a multiplayer successor to parkour platformer Super Cloudbuilt

Though it only released last year, Super Cloudbuilt is getting a sequel of sorts in the form of Sky Tracers. Like its predecessor, Sky Tracers is a high speed, third-person parkour runner with a pleasantly colourful aesthetic. Unlike Super Cloudbuilt, it'll boast multiplayer support. Indeed, early signs suggest that online competition is the primary focus.

"Jump over rooftops, scale sky scrapers and fight off hostile robots as you master the almost infinite depth of rocket parkour. Find and carve your very own path through challenging courses in a frantic multiplayer race." That's from the Steam page, which lists no release date, though alpha test sign-ups are open on the game's official website.

The core mode will be time-centric races against other players, though other modes will be announced in time. You'll also be parading your customizable characters in social areas between matches.

Here's a trailer: