How to solve the Relics of the Past treasure map in Skull and Bones

The Relics of the Past contract in Skull and Bones is likely your first taste of treasure hunting in the game. When you acquire this quest from the Sea People Merchant in Vorona Falls, you'll be tasked with using a map to hunt down a long-lost relic. This is the first of many treasure maps you can acquire in the game, but they're fairly straightforward.

This map in particular offers a small-scale drawing of the place you're looking for, plus a little text entry that provides you with a clue. If you're not quite at this stage yet, you might still be trying to gather Acacia to outfit your ship with better parts. Either way, here's how to solve the treasure map and find the Lost Sea People Relic so you can complete Relics of the Past.

Relics of the Past treasure map solution

Image 1 of 5 The treasure map guides you towards the Tenina Coast region (Image credit: Ubisoft) Fort Louis is south along the coast from where you got the contract in Vorona Falls (Image credit: Ubisoft) The treasure will be marked with a pillar of light close to where you disembark (Image credit: Ubisoft) Palisade Bay is an easy Sea People Settlement to get to north of Vorona Falls (Image credit: Ubisoft) Interact with the settlement to deliver the Lost Sea People Relic (Image credit: Ubisoft)

As mentioned, you can first get the Relics of the Past contract when you arrive in the Vorona Falls outpost, likely while delivering cargo to the Sea People for Scurlock. The Sea People Merchant will ask you to locate a Lost Sea People Relic and will give you a treasure map to help along the way.

You can view the treasure map by opening your cargo inventory. It reads:

One of our camps was raided by the Fara at Red Isle, Tenina Coast, in Fort Louis, and our brothers and sisters returned to the Sea. We left our items there for fear of another raid, the relic included.

So the Lost Sea People Relic is located in Fort Louis outpost in the Tenina Coast region. If you travel south down the coast from Vorona Falls, you'll enter Tenina Coast. Keep sailing until you pass Tenina Town, and shortly after, you'll arrive at Fort Louis. When you disembark, walk a little way forward, then turn left into the small area with the wooden wreckage. A pillar of light will appear, marking the relic's location—just walk up to it and press F when the Dig Up Item prompt appears.

The weird part of this contract is that rather than returning the Lost Sea People Relic to the merchant, you need to bring it to a Sea People Settlement instead. There are a few of these scattered around, but the most convenient one is Palisade Bay, to the north along the coast from Vorona Falls. Simply fast travel back, sail up the coast, and interact with the settlement. Now select the contract option at the bottom to complete it and get your rewards.