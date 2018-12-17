Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellions is free on Steam

Minor Factions, the Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion DLC that was announced last week, appeared right on schedule today, and to help convince you to try it out Stardock is giving the base game away on Steam until December 19.

Minor Factions adds 15 new minor factions to the sci-fi strategy game—hence the title—each of which will bring unique bonuses and abilities to your solar empire. It's quite a mixed bundle, with "mercenaries, xenophobes, pacifists, used ship dealers, demolition experts, resource miners, resistance fighters, arms dealers and more!"

It sounds like at least some of them will have some pretty significant downsides, too: The Nilari Cultists, for instance, can indoctrinate populations and inflict "devastating attacks," but their belief that the end is nigh means that they're not always going to too discriminating about who they actually aim at.

The Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Minor Factions DLC is available for $5 on Steam until December 19. Probably not coincidentally, the game is free until then too.

