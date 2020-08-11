Shroud returns to Twitch

Michael "Shroud" Grzsesiek, one of the biggest streamers in the business, made the move from Twitch to Mixer in October 2019. The collapse of that platform earlier this year cast him (and everyone else who took the plunge) adrift, but now, as he said on Twitter today, he's "coming home."

"I am so excited to be able to announce my return to Twitch and more importantly get back to streaming. Twitch is where I was able to first turn my passion for streaming into a successful career—and it is all due to my incredible and loyal fanbase," Shroud said in a statement.

"As I was exploring options, I realized that there was no better place than Twitch to engage with the best and most loyal gaming community worldwide. I am also excited to relaunch my channel with a new look and logo that I know my fans will love. I’m back, baby!"

Twitch confirmed the big comeback, saying that it's "thrilled to welcome Shroud and his incredible community back."

"Our mission is to bring people together every day, and we look forward to seeing the FPS legend back in action, exclusively on Twitch," Twitch's senior vice president of content Micahel Aragon said.

Shroud's return could make for an interesting bit of turnabout: His move to Mixer came a couples after Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, but while Ninja was streaming on Twitch last week, he still hasn't committed to a return.

The terms of Shroud's new deal with Twitch aren't known, and a date for his return stream hasn't been announced. One thing is already back, though: His Twitch account once again bears the purple "verified" checkmark.