Shrek's house has been found on Hunt: Showdown's new map

Hunt: Showdown's spooky swamps are full of all manner of beasties. But none are so fearsome as the great green ogre that supposedly lives in the game's new DeSalle map.

The bayou royale's new map recently hit test servers, giving players the run of the place before its official release later this summer. But Redditor zzilla8 spotted an unexpected resident of DeSalle, posting that he'd found the shack of Dreamworks' big green mascot Shrek on the new map.

If you're looking for the big green lad's house, zzilla8 hints that you can find it somewhere on the bottom-left of the map. It even includes the toilet that spawned a million Smash Mouth memes just to the left of the main shack. This isn't new for Hunt: Showdown, mind—the game has already included references to everything from Die Hard to Back to the Future.

Hunt: Showdown has quietly established itself as a brilliant twist on the battle royale format—and from the game's flawless audio design to its brutal shootouts, Jacob has given us plenty of reasons to give Hunt: Showdown a shot in 2021. It just so happens that you might also get the chance to meet a big green celebrity, too.