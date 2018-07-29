Shadow of the Tomb Raider video shows Lara's new climbing techniques

Square Enix have been keeping a steady supply of videos coming to showcase various features of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. We've seen the series' biggest ever hub and its gorgeous jungles and in this latest video we see some "treacherous traversal".

It includes dynamic climbing reminiscent of 2003's Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness and features Lara hanging from ropes, carefully navigating a death trap made of spinning blades, and using the grappling hook she had in Rise of the Tomb Raider—only now it lets her swing around like Spider-Man. With luck all this will add up to a movement system more interesting than we've seen in the rebooted series so far, which has tended to be about pushing in the direction you need to go and watching as a climbing animation happens—at least until something collapses beneath you.

Near the end of this video Lara does land on a rooftop that immediately crumbles and sends her toward a flooding river, so it's not all change.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is due on September 14.