Popular

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice system requirements are out

By

Prepare your PC ahead of the game's March 22 release.

Ahead of the game's March 22 release, From Software and Activision have released the minimum and recommended system requirements for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Sengoku period action game which will shear off most of the RPG trappings of the Souls series.

Without further ado, here they are (via Steam):

Minimum requirements:

  •  OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit 
  •  Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300 
  •  Memory: 4 GB RAM 
  •  Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950 
  •  DirectX: Version 11 
  •  Network: Broadband Internet connection 
  •  Storage: 25 GB available space 
  •  Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible 

Recommended requirements:

  •  OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit 
  •  Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400 
  •  Memory: 8 GB RAM 
  •  Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570 
  •  DirectX: Version 11 
  •  Network: Broadband Internet connection 
  •  Storage: 25 GB available space 
  • Sound card: DirectX 11 Compatible

A new story trailer released today, check it out below:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments