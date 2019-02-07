Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice system requirements are out

Ahead of the game's March 22 release, From Software and Activision have released the minimum and recommended system requirements for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Sengoku period action game which will shear off most of the RPG trappings of the Souls series.
Without further ado, here they are (via Steam):
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound card: DirectX 11 Compatible
A new story trailer released today, check it out below: