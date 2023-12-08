Sega just announced new Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and Shinobi games

Last week Sega teased that an announcement was coming up at The Game Awards, sending out letters to influencers that simply said "New Era New Energy" and "make sure to tune in to The Game Awards December 7th". Some of us had our fingers crossed for the announcement of a new Jet Set Radio, and we got our wish. But we also got way more.

With just one trailer, Sega announced that new Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi games are currently in development, "and more". That's a heck of a lineup of classic arcade games to be bringing back all at once.

There are glimpses in the trailer of Golden Axe as a third-person brawler and Shinobi as a 2D action-platformer, but in each case these seem more like new games inspired by the originals than remakes.

While Sega didn't have anything to say beyond the fact these games are all currently in development, there's a website called nextlevel.sega.com where you can sign up to a newsletter for more updates as they become available.