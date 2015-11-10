Seems we almost got a non-Lego Jurassic World game

I still haven't seen Jurassic World, so I don't yet know if it's the best thing ever, the worst thing ever, or the OKest thing ever, like the Internet says. But the idea of an open world, dino-based survival game floats my boat, even if, er, one of those already exists. We almost had another, if documents dug up by this Jurassic World fansite can be believed.

Rumours appeared a few months ago that Cryptic Studios Seattle was working on a Jurassic World game before it was closed, and now evidence of such a thing—or an unrelated Jurassic World title—have come to light. The evidence includes dinosaur renders, animations of Chris Pratt, a T-Rex and velociraptors running about, and this handsome render of someone who bears a passing resemblance to the film's likeable hero:

Those earlier rumours described the game (if indeed these images are related to it) as being download-only for Steam, PSN and XBL, and "similar to H1Z1", only third-person, and featuring dinos instead of zombies, obviously. Those dinos would have included the Gallimimus, the Triceratops, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Velociraptor, the Spinosaurus, and everybody's favourite, the Baryonyx.

While the images have since been taken down from the Jurassic World fansite, NeoGAF has them collated here. (Thanks, Eurogamer.)