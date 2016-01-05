See what happens in Just Cause 3 when you don't press any buttons

Just Cause 3 is a game filled with explosions, mayhem, car-surfing and skydiving. What happens, though, if you decide to play without actually pressing any buttons?

Someone at YouTube channel Things We Play decided to see just how long it takes Just Cause 3 to become filled with the typical Just Cause carnage and chaos if you don't go looking for it but instead simply stand in the street and wait. Turns out, it doesn't take long before a quiet road becomes a hotbed of death and destruction. It doesn't take long at all. A pedestrian is hit by a car, people start shooting, cars start crashing, and nuns start panicking. Startlingly quickly, the game becomes, well, the game, complete with car surfing.