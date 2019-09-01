See the setting of The Outer Worlds up close

The Halcyon system is the backdrop for The Outer Worlds, and this latest trailer for Obsidian's RPG is formatted like a tourism advertisement for the colonies there. A chirpy narrator sings the praise of Halcyon's worlds Terra 2 and Monarch, while a grimmer reality plays out on screen.

Terra 2 seems like the more civilized of the two, with euphemistically named "employment communities" to keep settlers busy, though that doesn't mean it isn't also a place where you can get eaten by some alien animal. Monarch looks more like the frontier, with wilderness that's as untamed as the lizard monsters that live there. This video suggests a reason for why things are going pear-shaped on these planets, and will need a videogame protagonist to come along and fix their problems, boasting that "Halcyon accepts the lowest aptitude scores of any Earth Directorate colony!"

The whole thing has a very Fallout vibe, which is no surprise coming from the creators of Fallout: New Vegas. The Outer Worlds will be out October 25.