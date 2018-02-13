Popular

Sea of Thieves system requirements revealed

By

What'll it take to float yer boat?

With Rare's swashbuckling sandbox adventure Sea of Thieves due next month, the developer has now revealed the specifications you'll need to sink or swim within its sprawling pirate-infested world. 

In order, here are its recommended, minimum, and the game's aforementioned below-spec 540p settings.  

Cruise liner (1080p @60 fps) 

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150
  • RAM: 8GB
  • DirectX: 11
  • VRAM: 4GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x
  • Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470
  • HDD: 60GB 7.2k RPM
  • Graphics settings: Medium ("Rare" in-game)

Bayliner (720p @30fps)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II
  • RAM: 4GB
  • DirectX: 11
  • VRAM: 1GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750
  • Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450
  • HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM
  • Graphics settings: Low ("Common" in-game)

Bin liner (540p @30fps) 

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540
  • RAM: 4GB
  • DirectX: 11
  • VRAM: 1GB
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Modern GPU: Integrated
  • HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM
  • Graphics settings: Minimum ("Cursed" in-game)

Rare provides the following infographic, which also caters to those among us travelling first class in 4K. Check it out (click the top right to expand):  

Sea of Thieves is due March 20. Check out the rest of our coverage this-a-way.

