Score this comfy SteelSeries Arctis Headset for only $60

Gamestop has a deal on a cheap gaming headset for those of us stuck working from home.

If you're among those who are working from home for the foreseeable future, chances are you need a headset for video conferencing or, more importantly, virtual happy hours. Here's a good choice: Gamestop is currently selling the PUBG Edition of the SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset for $60, which is a decent price for the sound and comfort you'll get.

SteelSeries Arctis headsets all use retractable ClearCast bidirectional microphones, which kill background noise fairly well, so people on your call don’t hear your obnoxious fan or TV during your essential business thing. Another reason we recommend the Arctis series is comfort: The Arctic 5 is feels excellent to wear even over long periods.

Also, imagine all the fun you'll have explaining to your coworkers why your headset says 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.' (Alright, that's not exactly a plus.) For gaming, the Arctis 5 offers DTS Surround Sound, which provides pretty good positional audio, and controls on the ear cup. An all-around good choice, for the price.