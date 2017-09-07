Score an open box Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $680

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop, you'll find one on Best Buy's website. Specifically, you can get a 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron (I7567-5650BLK-PUS) for as little as $680, if going the open box route.

There are a handful of open box variants to choose from. The least expensive one that can be bought online is labeled as "Open-Box Excellent," which Best Buy uses to describe products that look brand new and come with all original parts and accessories.

The next step up is a "Open-Box Excellent - Certified," which means it's gone through a Geek Squad inspection, has been professional cleaned, and also comes with all original parts and accessories. That one sells for $722.

After that, the only option is brand new, which Best Buy is offering on sale for $850, down from $900.

The $680 configuration looks like the best deal to us, especially for the level of hardware. We were also told (via online chat) that open box items are covered under the same standard warranty as buying brand new. In this case, it's a 1-year warranty for both parts and labor.

This laptop has a native resolution of 1920x1080, which is powered by a Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards.

It also has a 256GB solid state drive to prevent storage from being an obvious bottleneck. Other features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI output, a media card reader, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

You can find this deal by going here and then clicking on the "Open-Box from $679.99" link in the upper-right corner. Also, go here to read more about Best Buy's open box policies.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.