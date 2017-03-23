Score a Cooler Master MasterCase 5 mid-tower for $75

Do you like to change things around every now and then? If so, you might be interested in Cooler Master's MasterCase 5 mid-tower enclosure. It uses Cooler Master's "FreeForm Modular System," which is a fancy way of saying it can be taken apart and rearranged for a fresh new look, or expanded upon in a number of ways. Or leave it the way it is—either way, you can bring one home for $75 after mail-in-rebate.

Newegg has the MasterCase 5 on sale for $90. There is also a $15 mail-in-rebate that comes in the form of a prepaid card. Normally this case sells for north of $100, anywhere from around $105 to $135.

As delivered, the case can accommodate two 5.25-inch optical drives, two 2.5-inch drives, and two 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drives. The drive cages can be moved around or taken out. There is also room to add more drive cages, which Cooler Master sells separately.

Cooling comes in the form of a single 140mm fan installed in front. There is room for another, along with spots for two more 120mm/140mm fans up top and a rear 140mm fan mount. Builders can also opt to liquid cool with support for a 240mm or 280mm radiator up front and a 120mm or 140mm radiator at the rear.

Out of the three MasterCase 5 series (MasterCase 5, Master Pro 5, and MasterCase Maker 5), this is the only one that comes stock with a pair of handles on top.

You can find the MasterCase 5 on sale here.

