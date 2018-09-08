Sci-fi hack-and-slasher The Surge is getting a Wild West-themed expansion

The Surge was a generic, half-decent sci-fi combat game that Jody described as "Dark Souls in a junkyard" in his review. Deck13 tried to liven up the bland setting with a theme park-themed DLC last year, and next month it'll launch a new expansion, The Good, the Bad, and the Augmented, which is similarly out of left field.

The Western-themed DLC will arrive on October 2. You'll fight through a laboratory owned by megacorp CREO and square up to mad scientist Dr. Rischboter in test chambers that "for some reason, feel like they're torn straight out of a twisted Wild West TV show!" Basically, it's an excuse for more hacking and slashing, but instead of hopping over piles of steel and wire you'll be ducking in and out of saloons.

You'll have access to 16 modifiers (you can use four at a time), and at the end of each stage, you'll fight against tough opponents called Challengers. They'll carry new armour, weapons and implants—there are 30 new items in total—and when you defeat them you'll be able to grab the loot.

No word on pricing, yet, but the previous DLC cost $15, so it'll likely be around that mark.

Deck13 is currently working on a sequel, and released the first gameplay trailer last month. It's expected at some point in 2019.