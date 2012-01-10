Scarygirl coming to PC

Scarygirl is a child with an eyepatch and tentacle arms, and is probably the least scary thing in the world she inhabits. The platformer will be making its way to PC this year, after originally appearing on PSP, which means we'll get to explore that adorable world and slap it with scarygirl's wobbly arms. It's due to arrive on XBox Live Arcade on January 18, but there's no precise PC date yet. Find out more on the Scarygirl site , and take a look at the screenshots below, featuring a broken mechanical fire breathing dragon beast.